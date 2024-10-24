All Sections
Russians repel missile attack in temporarily occupied Crimea

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 24 October 2024, 01:47
The Russian authorities have reported a missile attack in Crimea on the night of 23-24 October.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol; Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind), Crimean local Telegram channel

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russian air defence allegedly destroyed one missile over the Sevastopol waters. Civilian facilities in the city were not damaged.

Quote: "Early reports indicate that the military destroyed one missile at a considerable distance from the shore over the waters."

Details: Local residents reported hearing two explosions, both of them heard in the area from Balaklava to the centre of Sevastopol. Three more explosions were heard in the area near Belbek air base.

Crimea
Crimea
