India and Ukraine consider defence industry cooperation – photo

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 27 October 2024, 02:57
Ukrainian representatives. Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries

Representatives of Ukraine and India have met to discuss prospects for cooperation in the defence industry.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries

Details: In particular, Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin met with Indian Ambassador Ravi Shankar and Naval Attaché Santosh Belliappa on 26 October.

The parties discussed the prospects of Ukrainian-Indian cooperation in the defence industry. Smetanin noted that India is a strategic partner for Ukraine.

Quote from Smetanin: "Ukraine is open to broadening its partnerships in the defence sector and is prepared to explore various forms of cooperation. At this stage, it is essential to assess the capabilities and requirements of the defence industries in both our countries, identify key issues and establish a clear direction forward."

More details: The Indian ambassador reportedly thanked the Ukrainian minister for his efforts: "I welcome the proposal to expand cooperation in the defence industry and assure the minister of the embassy's support in defining concrete proposals."

Indian representatives.
Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries

