Russian troops likely attack civilian car and kill people in Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Prosecutor General's Office, photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 13:18
Russian troops likely attack civilian car and kill people in Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Prosecutor General's Office, photo
Photo: Screenshot from a video by the Prosecutor General's Office

Ukrainian law enforcers are investigating the suspected targeting of a civilian vehicle by Russian troops in the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast and the killing of local residents.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Photo: Screenshot from a video by the Prosecutor General's Office
Photo: Screenshot from a video by the Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The prosecutor's office noted that on 27 October, several Telegram channels released information about the killing of civilians in the town of Selydove by Russian soldiers.

Quote: "The published video shows servicemen of the aggressor state's military likely attacking a civilian car in the town, using automatic weapons. At the time of the attack, there were two citizens in the vehicle, and one of them was injured. After that, Ukrainian troops arrived at the scene and, having dragged the man away from the line of fire, administered first aid and evacuated the civilians from the area. Early reports indicate that this happened on 24 October 2024.

Media reports indicate that the enemy also killed two women in the city. Additionally, online sources note that the bodies of deceased civilians were discovered in a residential area that had remained largely unaffected by active hostilities. This suggests that the killings occurred after the enemy had established control over these territories."

Details: Urgent investigative and search operations are currently underway to determine all the circumstances surrounding the events and identify the individuals killed by the Russian forces.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office regarding violations of the laws and customs of war, in accordance with Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Donetsk Oblastwar
