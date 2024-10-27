Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 26 October. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Two civilians were killed and nine others injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 26 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians claimed the lives of two residents of Kostiantynivka and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast on 26 October.

Nine more people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours."

Details: In particular, Russian bombardments left one person dead and three injured in Kostiantynivka. One person was killed in Mykolaivka. The Russians injured two people in each of the settlements of Kurakhove and Kostiantynopil and one person in each of the settlements of Toretsk and Sontsivka.

