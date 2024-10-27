Ukraine's forces repel attacks near Selydove, Russian try to break through defences – Ukraine's General Staff

The situation at the front line has remained challenging, with 84 combat clashes recorded since the start of the day. The Ukrainian defenders have now repulsed 10 attacks on the Pokrovsk front, including 1 at Selydove, and 19 Russian assaults have been thwarted on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 14:20 on 27 October

Quote: "The situation at the front remains tense. Despite the huge losses inflicted on them by our defenders, the enemy continues to try to penetrate Ukrainian troops' defences."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces twice breached the Ukrainian army's defensive lines in the area of Vovchansk, but Ukrainian troops resisted their attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian soldiers 13 times in the vicinity of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozove, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve. Ukrainian soldiers remain firm in their defence; six combat encounters are still underway. The situation is under control.

On the Lyman front, the Russian army launched nine strikes against Ukrainian positions near Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched two assaults on Orikhovo-Vasylivka with the assistance of army aviation.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions at Shcherbynivka and New-York, but Ukraine’s Armed Forces repulsed four attacks. The Russian forces extensively use aviation on this front, specifically bombarding Oleksandro-Kalynove and Romanivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have launched 15 attempts since the start of the day to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions around Myroliubivkya, Promen, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. Ukraine’s forces are fighting back the onslaught and have already repelled 11 attacks. Russian losses are being confirmed.

Combat clashes also continued near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Katerynivka on the Kurakhove front. According to the most recent intelligence, 19 attacks by the Russian forces have been repelled today, while 2 more are ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, an attack continues in the vicinity of Novoukrainka, and the Russians have dropped four guided aircraft bombs in the vicinity of Velyka Novoselivka.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the Russians made extensive use of aviation; for example, in the Mala Tokmachka area, they dropped 12 bombs and launched 2 strikes on Bilohiria with 40 unguided aircraft missiles.

The Russian forces attempted to push Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions three times on the Prydniprovske front, but failed.

The Russians also struck their own territory, mounting 15 airstrikes in Kursk Oblast today, dropping 18 bombs total.



