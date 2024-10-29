Head of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church presents Macron with piece of downed Russian drone and thanks for support

His Beatitude Sviatoslav, Father and Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), met with French President Emmanuel Macron on 28 October in Paris.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Details: During the meeting, His Beatitude Sviatoslav thanked France for its tangible support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He noted that France was the first to support President Zelenskyy's peace initiative and remains on Ukraine's side in its quest for a European future.

The head of the UGCC also expressed gratitude for assistance in the recovery of children who were abducted by Russia and brought back to Ukraine, as well as for the support of Ukrainian refugees. Macron assured him of further support for Ukraine and its efforts to restore territorial integrity.

In conclusion, His Beatitude Sviatoslav presented Macron with a symbolic gift – a piece of a Russian drone shot down over the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv (the main shrine of the UGCC) and the Letter of the Synod of Bishops of the UGCC in Ukraine on War and Just Peace.

