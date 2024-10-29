All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Head of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church presents Macron with piece of downed Russian drone and thanks for support

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 29 October 2024, 09:35
Head of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church presents Macron with piece of downed Russian drone and thanks for support
Photo: press service for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

His Beatitude Sviatoslav, Father and Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), met with French President Emmanuel Macron on 28 October in Paris. 

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Details: During the meeting, His Beatitude Sviatoslav thanked France for its tangible support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He noted that France was the first to support President Zelenskyy's peace initiative and remains on Ukraine's side in its quest for a European future.

Advertisement:

The head of the UGCC also expressed gratitude for assistance in the recovery of children who were abducted by Russia and brought back to Ukraine, as well as for the support of Ukrainian refugees. Macron assured him of further support for Ukraine and its efforts to restore territorial integrity.

In conclusion, His Beatitude Sviatoslav presented Macron with a symbolic gift – a piece of a Russian drone shot down over the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv (the main shrine of the UGCC) and the Letter of the Synod of Bishops of the UGCC in Ukraine on War and Just Peace.

Support UP or become our patron!

churchFrance
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

All News
church
Head of Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church presents piece of Russian drone to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
Ukrainians in favour of law banning religious organisations linked to Russian Orthodox Church
Bishop from Ternopil to become youngest Vatican cardinal
RECENT NEWS
11:18
Top EU diplomat calls on South Korea to amp up support for Ukraine
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: