All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Five Shaheds entered Belarusian airspace at night – Belaruski Hajun

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 October 2024, 12:18
Five Shaheds entered Belarusian airspace at night – Belaruski Hajun
The route of the Shaheds at night. Photo: Belaruski Hajun

Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, has reported that at least five Russian Shahed attack drones flew into Belarus from Ukraine overnight on 28-29 October.

Source: Belaruski Hajun with reference to Telegram channels

Details: On the night of 29 October, at least five Russian Shaheds flew into Belarus from Chernihiv Oblast in Ukraine. They all passed through the Slavutych-Prypiat – Komaryn-Chornobyl corridor at 01:39, 04:04, 04:59, and 06:48.

Advertisement:

At the same time, it is reported that no information was provided about the loss of kamikaze drones in Belarusian airspace on 29 October, and no regular Belarusian Air Force aircraft were also scrambled.

A report from the Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russia attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Oryol and Kursk in Russia that night.

As of 09:00, 26 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed, 20 drones disappeared from radar, and one returned to Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Shahed droneBelaruswarRussia
Advertisement:

Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

All News
Shahed drone
Russia attacks with ballistic missile, guided bombs and drones: Ukraine's air defence destroy 26 UAVs
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
Russian nighttime attack: air defences responding in Kyiv Oblast, power outage in Sumy
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: