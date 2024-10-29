Five Shaheds entered Belarusian airspace at night – Belaruski Hajun

The route of the Shaheds at night. Photo: Belaruski Hajun

Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, has reported that at least five Russian Shahed attack drones flew into Belarus from Ukraine overnight on 28-29 October.

Source: Belaruski Hajun with reference to Telegram channels

Details: On the night of 29 October, at least five Russian Shaheds flew into Belarus from Chernihiv Oblast in Ukraine. They all passed through the Slavutych-Prypiat – Komaryn-Chornobyl corridor at 01:39, 04:04, 04:59, and 06:48.

Advertisement:

At the same time, it is reported that no information was provided about the loss of kamikaze drones in Belarusian airspace on 29 October, and no regular Belarusian Air Force aircraft were also scrambled.

A report from the Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russia attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Oryol and Kursk in Russia that night.

As of 09:00, 26 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed, 20 drones disappeared from radar, and one returned to Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!