Explosions heard in temporarily occupied Luhansk amid ammunition detonation – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 October 2024, 13:37
Explosions heard in temporarily occupied Luhansk amid ammunition detonation – video
Explosions in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. Screenshot: social media

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk. Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, indicated that the strikes likely targeted a decommissioned military unit where the Russians were storing ammunition.

Source: Lysohor on Facebook

Details: Lysohor said that residents have been reporting sounds of ammunition detonations since the morning of 29 October. Videos shared on social media clearly show a powerful explosion against a backdrop of thick smoke following the impact. 

It is likely that the ammunition was stored there for supply to the frontline. Lysyhor mentioned that there was previously a decommissioned military unit in the area of the strike.

Quote: "Reportedly, traffic near Gorkyi Park in Luhansk is currently restricted. This area is intended for the residents' leisure, yet the Russians cynically use it to store weapons and equipment, positioning them closer to the civilian population, as human lives hold no value for them.

The explosions today will undoubtedly affect combat operations on the front lines; substantial time will be required to replenish supplies and establish new logistical routes."

