Shahed UAV explodes 55 km from Bobruisk in Belarus

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 16 July 2024, 20:49
Shahed UAV explodes 55 km from Bobruisk in Belarus
Scheme of Shahed's explosion over Belarus. Photo: Belaruski Hajun

A Shahed UAV that entered Belarus on the morning of 16 July exploded in the Aktsyabrski district of Gomel Oblast.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: Belaruski Hajun reports that the Shahed fell 55 km from the city of Bobruisk and 120 km from the border with Ukraine.

In addition, analysts claim that the loitering munition exploded during the crash, which confirms that the Shaheds that fly into the territory of Belarus are not "training" or "reconnaissance" drones, but combat drones carrying ammunition.

Background: On 16 July, two Shahed drones launched by the Russians infiltrated Belarusian airspace, with one of them having flown more than 300 km.

Subjects: Shahed droneBelarus
