Russians launch 62 UAVs toward Ukraine: 33 downed and 25 disappear from radar

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 October 2024, 07:32
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 62 drones and UAVs of an unidentified type and launched a missile strike on a residential area in Sumy Oblast on the night of 29-30 October. A total of 33 Russian drones have been successfully destroyed, while another 25 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 07:00, the destruction of 33 enemy UAVs has been confirmed in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava oblasts. 

Twenty-five UAVs disappeared from radar. The information is being gathered and updated."

Details: The Air Force also reported that Russian tactical aircraft continuously strike frontline areas in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts using guided bombs.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the defence forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Background: On the evening of 29 October, the Russians launched attack UAVs into Ukrainian territory. An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.

