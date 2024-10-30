Ukraine fulfils 2022 requirements for EU candidate status – European Commission

The European Commission (EC) has confirmed that Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions set for candidate status in 2022, including the requirements for national minority rights, in its preparations for EU accession.

Source: European Pravda citing the draft EC report on Ukraine as part of the so-called "enlargement package"

Details: The document positively notes Ukraine's efforts on minority rights, despite the fact that Hungary considers Ukraine's progress insufficient. Thus, the EC positively assesses the changes to minority legislation approved in December 2023, and Brussels even went so far as to reaffirm its support for the Ukrainian law even without its analysis by the Venice Commission, European Pravda sources state.

The sources reported that, despite the fact that they noted the Venice Commission had not updated its recommendations, the European Commission believed that Ukraine had taken the necessary measures.

The Ukrainian expert community supported the law after it was amended, as experts, including European Pravda, insisted. However, the Hungarian government and institutions close to it continued to make claims against Ukraine, disagreeing with the implementation of the recommendation.

The European Commission also noted several times that the restrictions on fundamental rights related to martial law remain generally proportionate.

Radio Svoboda, which has read the report, also talks about the EC report. The media outlet notes that Ukraine "continued to promote integrity and merit in the judicial system" and "strengthened the anti-corruption institutional framework and increased the results of high-level corruption enforcement".

The report concludes that despite progress in fundamental reforms, "further efforts are needed".

The document recommends that Ukraine should continue to focus on further building of a reliable track record in high-level corruption law enforcement and boosting the combat against organised crime.

The European Commission also calls on Ukraine to work on further application of the updated legislation on the rights of national minorities in close cooperation with them.

The document also emphasises the need to improve public administration and decentralisation reforms.

The document states that measures to support the repair and reconstruction of infrastructure will be key to a full economic recovery, especially in the energy sector, which requires further decentralisation and improved governance.

The European Commission notes Ukraine's ratification of the Rome Statute, stresses the need to bring national legislation in line with the EU legal framework, and notes that the screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European law is "progressing smoothly".

The European Commission concluded that, if Ukraine fulfils all the conditions, it looks forward to opening negotiations on clusters (negotiating chapters), starting with the basics, as early as 2025.

Background:

In December last year, the EU decided to start negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU. Both countries were granted candidate status in June 2022.

In September, the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration submitted a report to the European Commission as part of the EU 2024 Enlargement Package, which contains updated information on Ukraine's actions on the path to EU membership in April-August.

In February 2024, the Ukrainian government approved a plan to implement the recommendations of the European Commission presented in the previous 2023 European Commission progress report.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine's goal was to be ready to join the EU by no later than late 2025.

