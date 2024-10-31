All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Bipartisan group in Congress wants Biden to let Poland shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 31 October 2024, 00:37
Bipartisan group in Congress wants Biden to let Poland shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to authorise Poland to use its air defences to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Source: US newspaper The Hill, citing the text of a letter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the letter signed by members of the US House of Representatives, Republican Joe Wilson and Democrat Steve Cohen, Biden is urged to "grant Poland the authority to intercept and neutralise missiles over Ukraine, particularly those threatening to encroach upon Polish airspace".

Advertisement:

The request stems from Poland's desire to use its air defence capabilities over Ukrainian airspace to safeguard itself from Russian missiles while also aiding Ukraine in its defence efforts.

"Despite Russia’s continued escalation through hybrid warfare – airspace violations, attacks on critical infrastructure, and efforts to destabilise democratic institutions – we have hesitated to confront these threats decisively, allowing Russia to wage a war against the alliance with minimal consequences," Wilson and Cohen stressed.

They say that in this context, Poland's desire to intercept and destroy missiles over Ukraine is "both necessary and urgent as a support mechanism for Ukraine and a safeguard to the frontline of NATO’s borders".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Last month, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Poland and other nations bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.
  • At the same time, the Polish government distanced itself from such calls.
  • The United States has also previously declined to engage in discussions about shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine, explaining that the situation cannot be compared to Israel's circumstances.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAPolandUkraine
Advertisement:

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

Zelenskyy announces increase in artillery supplies from international partners

Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

All News
USA
Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine, even with DPRK's support – US Defense Secretary
US imposes sanctions on 400 individuals and companies, particularly for helping Russia circumvent restrictions
Zelenskyy on Tomahawk leak: Nothing confidential between partners
RECENT NEWS
21:49
Ukrainian police release video of Russian bomb strike on Kharkiv
21:26
Zelenskyy meets German foreign minister to discuss military support for Ukraine – photo, video
21:22
11,000 North Korean soldiers are already in Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:04
Rheinmetall to complete second military plant in Ukraine soon – NATO Secretary General
20:47
Zelenskyy holds military staff meeting: measures against Russian Shahed terror discussed
20:46
Ukraine receives 500 pickup trucks and mine detection vehicles from Lithuania – photos
20:21
Putin appoints new Tambov Oblast governor who supposedly fought in Ukraine
19:57
Two children injured by explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast
19:25
German foreign minister announces €200 million in winter aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv
19:16
Putin meets North Korean foreign minister at Kremlin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: