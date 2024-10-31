Bipartisan group in Congress wants Biden to let Poland shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to authorise Poland to use its air defences to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Source: US newspaper The Hill, citing the text of a letter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the letter signed by members of the US House of Representatives, Republican Joe Wilson and Democrat Steve Cohen, Biden is urged to "grant Poland the authority to intercept and neutralise missiles over Ukraine, particularly those threatening to encroach upon Polish airspace".

The request stems from Poland's desire to use its air defence capabilities over Ukrainian airspace to safeguard itself from Russian missiles while also aiding Ukraine in its defence efforts.

"Despite Russia’s continued escalation through hybrid warfare – airspace violations, attacks on critical infrastructure, and efforts to destabilise democratic institutions – we have hesitated to confront these threats decisively, allowing Russia to wage a war against the alliance with minimal consequences," Wilson and Cohen stressed.

They say that in this context, Poland's desire to intercept and destroy missiles over Ukraine is "both necessary and urgent as a support mechanism for Ukraine and a safeguard to the frontline of NATO’s borders".

Background:

Last month, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Poland and other nations bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

At the same time, the Polish government distanced itself from such calls.

The United States has also previously declined to engage in discussions about shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine, explaining that the situation cannot be compared to Israel's circumstances.

