About 70% of Europeans believe their countries benefit from EU membership

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 7 October 2024, 15:16
About 70% of Europeans believe their countries benefit from EU membership
Photo: Getty Images

Around 70% of EU citizens believe that their home countries benefit from EU membership.

Source: European Pravda, Eurobarometer poll conducted after the June elections to the European Parliament

Details: Seven out of ten respondents (67%) said that their country's membership in the EU is important to them. This figure has hardly changed in recent years.

The reasons given are greater cooperation between countries (36%), protection of peace and security (32%), positive factors for economic growth (28%), and more job opportunities (24%).

The highest levels of satisfaction with their country's membership in the EU were recorded in Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Ireland, Poland, the Baltic States, Croatia, and Hungary, despite Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's constant complaints about the EU. 

The highest number of Eurosceptics is observed in France, Austria and Bulgaria.

A total of 65% of respondents are positive about the future of the European Union, which is 4 percent more than in the previous survey conducted at the beginning of the year.

The rate of positive perception of the European Parliament was the highest in the survey at 42%.

Background: A recent poll in France showed record-low support for President Emmanuel Macron, while in Germany, the chancellor candidate of the largest opposition party, Friedrich Merz, enjoys much more trust from fellow citizens than the current chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

EU
