All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU to change Ukraine financing assistance model, in particular due to Hungary's actions

Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 18:28
EU to change Ukraine financing assistance model, in particular due to Hungary's actions
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union aims to discontinue the use of the European Peace Fund as the primary source of financing military support for Ukraine, partially owing to Hungary's continuous vetoes.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: On Wednesday of next week, EU ambassadors are expected to secure a political agreement on the conditions of a €50 billion bailout for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets.

Advertisement:

This concerns a G7 loan for which the EU intends to provide up to €35 billion.

According to the draft decision, the majority of the cash will go to EU-funded projects, with only 5% going to the European Peace Fund, which compensates member states for the cost of military aid delivered to Ukraine. A majority will be sufficient for the decision, thus Hungary will be unable to veto it.

Constant obstacles imposed by Budapest are one of the reasons why the EU intends to discontinue using the European Peace Fund as the primary source of military support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

So far, almost 90% of the earnings from the Russian central bank's frozen assets have been directed to support Ukraine through the Peace Fund: the EU agreed on such a resolution in June, despite Hungary's objections, and transferred the first tranche there in a month.

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, stated that in addition to the initial payment, they intend to provide another €1 billion to Ukraine before the end of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUaid for UkraineHungary
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
EU
EU plans to impose sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, media say
Ukraine not to join EU until Volyn tragedy issue resolved – Polish defence minister
EU must be ready for war with Russia in "six to eight years" – next EU defence commissioner
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: