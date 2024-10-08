Satellite images show that oil refinery attacked in Feodosiia in Crimea was equipped with Pantsir-S1 air defence system

Fire at the oil refinery plant in Feodosia. Photo: Atesh

The oil depot in the port of occupied Feodosiia in Crimea which was successfully attacked by Ukrainian defence forces had been equipped with a Pantsir-S1 air defence system since the autumn of 2022.

Source: Radio Liberty on Telegram; Atesh on Telegram

Details: The Pantsir-S1 can be seen on a platform in a video posted by the Ukrainian telegram channel ATESH and on satellite images.

It did not help repel the attack by Ukrainian drones last night.

Pantsir systems are usually installed on platforms to increase the range of target detection.

These air defence systems were previously installed at the Tuapse oil depot and near other Russian critical infrastructure facilities.

На території нафтобази в порту окупованої Феодосії, по якій успішно завдали удару Сили оборони, з осені 2022 року стояла система ППО «Панцир-С1». pic.twitter.com/pTMCErJLp1 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 7, 2024

In Moscow Oblast, they were placed near Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukraine’s defence forces successfully struck a Russian marine oil terminal in the city of Feodosiia in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 6-7 October.

The Astra Telegram channel earlier reported that a fire had broken out at the Feodosiia oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea following a drone attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later stated that 21 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea overnight. A total of 12 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Crimea, six over Kursk Oblast and one each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts of the Russian Federation.

