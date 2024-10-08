Polish farmers again prepare to block traffic on border with Ukraine

Polish farmers are once more planning to block the movement of goods across the border with Ukraine. They want to keep blockading the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint until the end of the year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine

Quote from the State Customs Service of Ukraine: "Based on information from the Polish side, local farmers have announced a possible protest action in the form of blocking lorry traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint from 8 October to 31 December 2024."

Details: It is noted that vehicle clearance is currently being carried out in the usual way.

Quote from the State Customs Service of Ukraine: "We will inform you further if there are protest actions or any other changes in the situation."

European Pravda reports that the information about the protest action was published by one of the main organisers of the Polish farmer protests, Rafał Mekler, who noted that "work in the fields is over, and we can fight for what is right."

The application for the protest action specifies the same timeframe, from 8 October to 31 December; no specific time for the start of the blockade has been given.

Background:

Earlier, Poland warned of significant traffic difficulties on its side of the border at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint until 14 November due to road repairs.

The previous farmers’ blockade, which lasted throughout the cold season, ended at the end of April 2024 with the lifting of the last blockade at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint.

Before that, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Polish farmers to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine is currently in an extremely difficult situation.

