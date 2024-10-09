Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged

Five residents of Odesa Oblast have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the night of 8-9 October.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian aggressors have been terrorising Odesa with attack drones for the third night in a row. Our air defence forces destroyed most of the targets. The windows and facade of a nine-storey building were damaged, with no subsequent fires, as a result of the attack in the Odesa district. Five individuals were injured, three of whom were hospitalised in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:

Details: The attack also caused a fire on the top floor of an unfinished building. The fire, covering an area of 400 square metres, was quickly extinguished.

In addition, Kiper noted that windows had been damaged in one of the medical facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!