Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility

Russian troops attacked Poltava Oblast on the evening of 8 October, damaging an industrial facility.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with three ballistic missiles. There is damage to an industrial facility in the oblast."

Details: Pronin reported there were no casualties.

Background: On the evening of 8 October, explosions rang out in Poltava and Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast.

