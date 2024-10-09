Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 09:07
Russian troops attacked Poltava Oblast on the evening of 8 October, damaging an industrial facility.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Last night, the enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with three ballistic missiles. There is damage to an industrial facility in the oblast."
Details: Pronin reported there were no casualties.
Background: On the evening of 8 October, explosions rang out in Poltava and Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast.
