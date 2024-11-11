Russians launch airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 21 casualties, including children – video, photos

Russian forces launched three airstrikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 10-11 November, killing a man and injuring at least 21 people, including children.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the State Emergency Service, the airstrikes took place on Monday night at 01:30.

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Early reports indicate that a man was killed as a result of the attack. So far, nine people have turned for medical assistance due to their injuries. Among the casualties are a 15-year-old girl and two boys aged 4 and 17. The exact number of those who were injured in the attack is being confirmed."

У ніч на 11 листопада росіяни завдали 3 авіаудари по Запоріжжю

Джерело: ДСНС pic.twitter.com/hjIrzcv9Hq — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 11, 2024

Details: The blast wave from the attack partially destroyed a two-storey residential building and damaged a student accommodation building and a car dealership.

наслідки російських авіаударів по Запоріжжю 11 листопада Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Rescue workers used an emergency rescue vehicle to transport one of the casualties to a medical facility. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Local authorities have engaged three buses and are evacuating residents from the student accommodation building. All city emergency services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the attack."

Fedorov reported at 05:30 that the number of casualties from the nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 18, including five children.

Fedorov noted after 06:00 that the number of those who were injured in the attack had increased to 20, with eight hospitalised, including a four-year-old boy.

Updated: Fedorov reported at 07:50 that the number of casualties had risen to 21.

"Six people have been hospitalised and 15 received assistance at the scene. Among those hospitalised are two children, who are currently receiving medical care from doctors," Fedorov stated during the national joint 24/7 newscast.

