Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter burnt out near Moscow – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that a Russian Army Mi-24 attack helicopter has been destroyed by fire in Moscow Oblast.

Quote: "A Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was destroyed on the night of 9-10 November 2024 at the Klin-5 airfield in Moscow Oblast."

Details: It is reported that the burnt helicopter belonged to the 92nd Special Purpose Instructor and Research Helicopter Squadron of the 344th Centre for Combat Use and Retraining of Flight Personnel of the Russian Armed Forces.

"DIU reiterates that the occupier will be punished fairly for every war crime committed against Ukraine," the statement said.



