Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 November 2024, 18:49
Russians strike Kharkiv with Molniya UAVs, 3 people injured – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

On Tuesday 12 November, the Russian army with Molniya UAVs attacked apartment buildings in Kharkiv, and three people were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Around 13:55, a Russian drone hit an open area in the Saltivskyi district. Two people were injured. A woman, 50, was diagnosed with an acute reaction to stress. Another woman aged 55 suffered a shrapnel wound and a burn.

According to preliminary information, the Russians used a new modification of drones, the Molnia attack UAV.

At 15:35, a Russian drone hit an eleven-storey apartment building in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv
Photo : Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

According to prosecutors, a woman, 70, was injured. Early reports say the Russian army again used the Molniya-1 attack UAV.

