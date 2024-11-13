Ukrainians consider Zelenskyy most responsible for war's outcome – poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainians believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the most responsible for the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: results of a survey conducted by the social group Rating from 27 September to 1 October

Details: The study found that 58% of respondents believe President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the most responsible for the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Armed Forces ranked second, with 49% of respondents citing them as the most responsible, while 33% named Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as the most responsible figure.

Following this, international partners were named by 30% of respondents, the population of Ukraine by 28%, the Ukrainian parliament by 13%, and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov by 10%.

The survey was conducted by the sociological group Rating and commissioned by the Center for Insights in Survey Research (CISR) of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed across the country (excluding the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 27 September to 1 October 2024. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are currently outside the country.

The survey method is computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile numbers.

The survey's margin of error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%.

