Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video

A road bridge built over railway tracks collapsed in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of 13 November.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) with reference to local Telegram channels

Details: Telegram channels claim that a truck and a car were on the bridge between the villages of Izumrudne and Maslove when it collapsed. Rescue workers assisted two people.

Advertisement:

The CHP Severnyi Krym (Emergency Northern Crimea) Telegram channel cited eyewitness accounts indicating that the bridge could not withstand the truck's weight.

Road services have organised a detour around the emergency section.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!