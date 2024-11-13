Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 21:56
A road bridge built over railway tracks collapsed in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of 13 November.
Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) with reference to local Telegram channels
Details: Telegram channels claim that a truck and a car were on the bridge between the villages of Izumrudne and Maslove when it collapsed. Rescue workers assisted two people.
Advertisement:
The CHP Severnyi Krym (Emergency Northern Crimea) Telegram channel cited eyewitness accounts indicating that the bridge could not withstand the truck's weight.
Road services have organised a detour around the emergency section.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!