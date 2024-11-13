All Sections
Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 November 2024, 21:56
Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video
screenshot

A road bridge built over railway tracks collapsed in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of 13 November.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) with reference to local Telegram channels 

Details: Telegram channels claim that a truck and a car were on the bridge between the villages of Izumrudne and Maslove when it collapsed. Rescue workers assisted two people.

The CHP Severnyi Krym (Emergency Northern Crimea) Telegram channel cited eyewitness accounts indicating that the bridge could not withstand the truck's weight.

Road services have organised a detour around the emergency section.

