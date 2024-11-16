All Sections
Russia claims more than 30 drones attacked it overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 07:14
The Russian Ministry of Defence has reported that 34 supposedly Ukrainian drones attacked the territories of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Another 34 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defence assets."

Details: The Russian ministry noted that 20 UAVs were supposedly destroyed over the territory of Kursk Oblast, 11 over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, and one UAV each was shot down over the territories of Belgorod and Kaluga oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

