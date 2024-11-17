All Sections
Roof of house on fire in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district: woman injured

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 06:49
An emergency worker. Stock photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A fire broke out in the city of Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on the morning of 17 November. One person has been injured.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "The roof of a residential building is on fire in the Pecherskyi district. All services are on their way to the scene."

Updated: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that a fire had started on the roof of a five-storey apartment block in the Pecherskyi district due to the fall of wreckage during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv. One person was injured and handed over to paramedics.

At 07:07, Klitschko reported that a woman injured in the attack had been taken to hospital after wreckage from a UAV struck a residential building in the Pecherskyi district. Early reports suggest that the wall and ceiling of a flat on the third floor were damaged.

At 07:44, Popko added that falling debris had been recorded in the Holosiivskyi district, in an open area in a residential quarter.

In the Desnianskyi district, debris also fell on an open area and on the roof of unfinished buildings. No casualties have been reported.

Background:

  • The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
  • Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.
  • The Ukrainian military reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces from the Black Sea.

