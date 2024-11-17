Two women killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

Two women were killed, and four other adults and two children were injured in a Russian drone strike on a house in the city of Mykolaiv on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four adults and two children are reported to have been injured so far. One child has been taken to hospital, the other is receiving psychological help. Sadly, a woman has been killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Kim reported that another woman had been killed.

Support UP or become our patron!