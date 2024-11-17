All Sections
Air defences respond to Russian attack on Lviv Oblast, missile wreckage causes fire

Ivashkiv Olena, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 08:25
Air defences respond to Russian attack on Lviv Oblast, missile wreckage causes fire
An air defence missile system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to a Russian-launched aerial asset on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A missile in the airspace of Lviv Oblast. Air defences are responding. Observe information silence."

Update: Later, Kozytskyi reported that garages and a car had caught fire in Lviv Oblast’s Sheptytskyi (Chervonohrad) District due to the fall of Russian missile wreckage.

Background:

  • The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
  • Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have been scrambled in Russia.
  • The Ukrainian military reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by Russian forces from the Black Sea.

air defenceLvivLviv Oblastmissile strike
air defence
