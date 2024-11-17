Russian attack on Lviv Oblast: number of wounded increases – photos

A person was killed and three people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Lviv Oblast on Sunday. Garages were also destroyed and extensively damaged, as well as residential buildings.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Lviv Police

Consequences of Russian attack on Lviv Oblast. Photo: National Police

Details: Earlier, it was reported that a woman, 66, was killed in Lviv Oblast when the wreckage of a Russian missile fell in the Chervonohrad (Sheptytsky) district. She was in the automobile at the time of the strike. Two more men were injured.

As of 16:45, Kozytskyi reported three injuries as a result of the Russian attack.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "[People in the settlement of] Dobrotvir are still repairing their main pipeline. There is currently no need to relocate anyone.

Twelve garages were destroyed, with eleven being badly damaged. Facades and windows of surrounding residential buildings have been smashed or broken. Emergency response agencies are on the scene, and special and municipal equipment has been used. Investigation of the area and damage repairs continue.

My condolences to the families of the deceased. The three injured are receiving proper medical care."

Details: According to Lviv Oblast police, three men, aged 55, 68, and 69, were injured and transferred to a hospital.

