Moscow mayor claims drone attack

Russia allegedly downed drones heading towards Moscow on the night of 17-18 November.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram

Details: Sobyanin said Russian air defence forces reportedly downed a drone in the Ramenskoye district that was flying towards Moscow.

Later, another drone allegedly heading towards the Russian capital was downed in the Pavlovsky Posad district.

Quote: "Emergency service specialists are working at the scene."

