Moscow mayor claims drone attack

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 18 November 2024, 03:50
A man posing like an UAV. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia allegedly downed drones heading towards Moscow on the night of 17-18 November.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram

Details: Sobyanin said Russian air defence forces reportedly downed a drone in the Ramenskoye district that was flying towards Moscow.

Later, another drone allegedly heading towards the Russian capital was downed in the Pavlovsky Posad district.

Quote: "Emergency service specialists are working at the scene."

Russiadrones
