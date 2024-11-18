Moscow mayor claims drone attack
Monday, 18 November 2024, 03:50
Russia allegedly downed drones heading towards Moscow on the night of 17-18 November.
Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram
Details: Sobyanin said Russian air defence forces reportedly downed a drone in the Ramenskoye district that was flying towards Moscow.
Advertisement:
Later, another drone allegedly heading towards the Russian capital was downed in the Pavlovsky Posad district.
Quote: "Emergency service specialists are working at the scene."
Support UP or become our patron!