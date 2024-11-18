All Sections
Russia claims massive drone attack

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 18 November 2024, 06:23
Russia claims massive drone attack
A UAV in the sky. Stock photo: open sources

The Russian military reported that 59 aircraft-type drones attacked targets in Russia on Monday night.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russians reported that all drones were allegedly destroyed.

Quote: "Regular air defence systems destroyed 59 Ukrainian UAVs. Two UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Moscow Oblast, 45 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, six over the territory of Kursk Oblast, three over the territory of Belgorod Oblast and three over the territory of Tula Oblast.

Background: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported two drones flying towards the Russian capital.

