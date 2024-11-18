All Sections
EU extends sanctions against Iran over military support for Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 15:50
EU extends sanctions against Iran over military support for Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Council of the European Union adopted a decision on 18 November to extend sanctions against Iran for its military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service for the EU Council

Details: The decision targets the use of ships and ports for the transfer of Iranian-made UAVs, missiles and related technologies and components.

The new measure bans the export, transfer, supply, or sale of components used in the development and production of missiles and UAVs from the EU to Iran.

The EU also imposes a ban on transactions and any operations with ports and locks owned, managed, or controlled by individuals and entities on the sanctions list. This includes access to port and lock infrastructure, such as Amirabad and Anzali, and the provision of any service to ships.

In addition, the EU Council adopted restrictive measures against one individual and four legal entities.

The list contains the shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director, Mohammad Reza Khiabani. IRISL is Iran's national maritime carrier, and for many years, its vessels have been involved in transporting drones for the EU-listed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The EU Council also added three Russian shipping companies – MG Flot, VTS Broker, and Arapax – to the sanctions list. Their vessels are involved in transporting Iranian-made weapons and ammunition across the Caspian Sea, including UAV components, to supply Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

Background:

  • In October, the EU announced sanctions against three Iranian airlines, four companies and seven individuals over the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones to Russia.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that his country had not provided ballistic missiles to Russia.

