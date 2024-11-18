All Sections
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 18 November 2024, 18:57
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the village of Tokarivka in the Kharkiv District on 18 November, injuring a man and a woman.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation established that on 18 November, at around 16:00, Russian forces attacked the village of Tokarivka in the Kharkiv District. A 52-year-old man was injured."

Details: Later, it was reported that the number of injured had increased to two. A 59-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

Kharkiv Oblastwar
