UK intelligence analyses growing pressure by Russian troops on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

UK Defence Intelligence has noted the growing pressure of Russian forces on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 17 November on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Russian forces have increased offensive pressure on Kupiansk city, Kharkiv region in north-eastern Ukraine. On 13 November 2024, Russian forces likely attempted to infiltrate Kupiansk from the northeast," the update says.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence noted that Russian troops had reached the Oskil River south of Kupiansk, breaking Ukrainian logistics lines on the eastern bank of the river.

The Russian grouping south of Kupiansk is gradually expanding as Russia tries to increase pressure on Ukrainian forces in the area, UK intelligence added.

The update stated that the Ukrainian government had ordered the evacuation of Kupiansk and its surrounding areas on 15 October 2024. According to the Kupiansk civil and military administration, approximately 4,000 civilians remain in the area, a significant decrease from its pre-war population of 27,000.

Advertisement:

"Kupiansk is important as it serves as a transportation intersection and logistics hub. The Ukrainians regained control of Kupiansk in September 2022," the update stressed.

Background:

Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre indicates that Russia is amassing troops to try to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk Oblast in the coming weeks or months.

UK intelligence has previously noted that Russia was continuing to exert pressure in Donetsk Oblast and was maintaining significant forces there, which has led to the latest successes in this area of the war zone.

Support UP or become our patron!