Ukraine receives 500 pickup trucks and mine detection vehicles from Lithuania – photos

Ukraine received 230 pickup trucks and 240 mine detection vehicles from the Lithuanian-led demining coalition.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

The transfer of demining equipment took place during the visit of Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas to Kyiv.

Quote: "Vehicles will be used for humanitarian demining to protect the lives of our citizens. In addition, it will help to increase the mobility of demining groups, which daily clear the territory for the safe advancement of our units," Umierov commented.

Background:

The demining coalition encompasses elements of both humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine’s liberated territories and combat mine clearance in the contact zone with Russian troops.

The coalition presently includes about 20 countries, with Greece the last to join it.

During his visit to Kyiv, Kasčiūnas addressed defence cooperation in 2025 and announced additional military support.

