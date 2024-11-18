All Sections
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 18 November 2024, 22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Fifty-five people have been reported injured after the Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa on the evening of 18 November. Three of them are in extremely serious condition.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kiper: "As of 21:30, we have 55 wounded, 3 people remain in extremely serious condition. Utility workers are clearing the destruction and removing debris. Warming centres have been set up, hot meals have been provided, and a medical centre with a mental health centre is also operating to provide immediate psychological assistance."

Details: Kiper also stressed that the power supply situation in Odesa remains difficult due to large-scale damage to the infrastructure.

Electricity is available in six districts of the oblast and is partially absent in the Odesa district. The centralised supply of water and heating has been restored in Odesa.

Background: Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa on the afternoon of 18 November, killing 10 people. Among them are seven police officers, a doctor and two local residents. 

