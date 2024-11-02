All Sections
Air defence responds to drones in Kyiv again, wreckage falls in Dniprovskyi district

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 12:14
A Shahed attack drone. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv and air defence combat efforts, drone wreckage was recorded falling in the Dniprovskyi district of the Ukrainian capital at midday on 2 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The wreckage fell on the territory of a residential area.

Two cars were damaged.

The authorities added that air defence units were still responding to the drones in the capital.

Ukraine’s Air Force stressed that the UAVs were flying towards Kyiv from the western and northern directions.

Support UP or become our patron!

