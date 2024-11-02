All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister urges West to lift restrictions on long-range strikes into Russia, says Russia ramps up terror

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 2 November 2024, 19:40
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has once again urged Western partners to remove restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory using Western-supplied weapons. He also called for the involvement of air defence units from neighbouring countries to intercept Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha pointed out that Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with 1,331 UAVs in September, i.e. an average of 44 drones per day.

Russia launched a total of 1,908 UAVs in October, raising the average daily usage to 62 drones.

"Russia ramps up terror... Let us strike their bases and storages in Russia. Allow partners to intercept them in our sky. Lift all restrictions on protecting life from terror," Sybiha emphasised.

Background:

  • Last month, US President Joe Biden hinted at the possibility of lifting the relevant restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons, saying that his administration was "working on this issue".
  • At the same time, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin insisted that Ukraine could defeat Russia even without such a capability.

