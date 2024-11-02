All Sections
Russia launched over 40% more Shahed UAVs in October than in September – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 November 2024, 15:47
Russia launched over 40% more Shahed UAVs in October than in September – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Loitering munitions. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has estimated that Russian forces launched 1,908 Shahed loitering munitions on Ukraine in October.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Details: For comparison, the Russians used 1,331 Shaheds in September, which is 43% less than a month later.

Quote from Sybiha: "Russia ramps up terror.

71 Shahed drones on Kyiv and other cities today.

1,331 in September. ~44/day.

1,908 in October. ~62/day.

Let us strike their bases and storages in Russia. Allow partners to intercept them in our sky.

Lift all restrictions on protecting life from terror."

RussiaShahed dronedronesForeign Affairs Ministry
