Putin boasts of Oreshnik missile launch after attack on Ukraine and claims "tests" will continue

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 22 November 2024, 19:02
Putin boasts of Oreshnik missile launch after attack on Ukraine and claims tests will continue
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: RIA Novosti

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced the "successful test" of the Oreshnik medium-range missile. According to him, the Russian Federation has several more of these systems, and testing will continue.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti 

Quote: "The weapon system tested yesterday is another dependable defender of Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. No one in the world has such weapons, as far as we know. Yes, it will eventually appear in other leading countries.

Advertisement:

We are aware of the developments taking on there. But it will be tomorrow, a year, or two later, and we have this system today, which is critical."

Details: On the evening of Friday 22 November, Putin met with the Russian Defence Ministry's leadership, the defence industrial base, and Russian missile manufacturers.

Putin stated that the Oreshnik system tests were successful, and that Russia has a stockpile of these systems.

Advertisement:

Also, the Russian Federation's ruler stated that the Russians will continue to test the Oreshnik.

According to Putin, Oreshnik is "the result of the work of specialists from the new Russia," rather than a modernisation of old Soviet systems.

Putin stated that the Oreshnik system in widespread use "will be comparable to strategic weapons" and that there is now nothing that can counter these weapons.

In addition, Putin stated that Russia is testing many systems similar to Oreshnik.

At this discussion, the Russians claimed that the Oreshnik could attack targets across Europe and recommended putting the system into service with the Russian army. Putin agreed.

Background: 

  • Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it could have been a Rubezh missile, a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.
  • However, two Western officials told Reuters that preliminary data did not confirm the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Russia.
  • In his Thursday address, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used the Oreshnik medium-range missile.
  • The United States officially confirmed that on the morning of 21 November, Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.
  • According to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, the Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using a ballistic missile on 21 November, probably from the Kedr missile system, as reported by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

