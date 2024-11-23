Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready to share with African countries, among other things, the experience of combating Wagnerites, fighters who are part of the Russian Wagner Group.

Source: Zelenskyy during the 3rd International Grain from Ukraine Conference on Saturday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We know who the Wagnerites are. We know how to fight them. We know how to destroy them. This shows that we have relevant experience."

Details: Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine's military was represented in various missions in African countries and that, given the experience of today's Ukrainian forces, it "can invest in terms of contingent".

The President added that African countries should be interested in security technologies developed and used in Ukraine today, such as UAVs and USVs.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could also help in the fight against disinformation and cyber defence, as it has been the target of thousands of cyber attacks, including on the banking system and communications.

The Ukrainian leader added that African countries would have many problems due to Russian influence both on the continent and in the markets. Drawing on Ukraine's experience, he called for putting security and independence first, rather than the benefits of cheaper resources, even in the face of economic problems.

He mentioned food security, education, mining, digitalisation, and the Diia government app as other areas of cooperation.

"We can gladly offer all these things," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

In July of this year, the Malian army and its Russian allies suffered losses from Tuareg rebels. The Tuareg from the CSP-PSD movement showed photos and videos of a broken Wagner Group convoy. The battle took place in the town of Tinzaouaten near Mali's border with Algeria on Thursday and Friday, 25 and 26 July. At least 20 Wagner fighters were killed, while others were captured.

In addition to the dozens of the Russians from the Wagner Group killed or captured in Mali’s north, a mercenary propagandist and author of the Grey Zone channel was killed.

After the Mali operation, the Tuareg rebels were photographed with the Ukrainian flag.

In August, UK intelligence analysed the situation with the Wagner Group and its leaders a year after the death of its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Intelligence notes that the group is becoming increasingly fragmented, and many of the survivors are leaving.

