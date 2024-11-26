US Secretary of State assures US will provide Ukraine with necessary support through 2025

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the United States will ensure Ukraine has everything it needs to "fight effectively in 2025".

Source: Blinken's statement following a meeting with G7 foreign ministers in Italy, as reported by European Pravda, citing Sky News

Details: Blinken emphasised that the G7 and its partners are "determined" to ensure Ukraine has the financial resources, ammunition, and manpower required to effectively combat Russian aggression or negotiate peace from a position of strength in 2025.

He highlighted the US's ongoing efforts to enhance security assistance aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defences in the east.

Blinken also expressed "great concern" among G7 members over Russia's deployment of North Korean troops in its war against Ukraine.

Quote: "The reality is that Ukraine is fighting for us. It is not only fighting for itself; it is fighting for us."

He added that the reason "so many countries are committed to Ukraine’s defence" is that "the aggression carried out by Russia is not just aimed at Ukraine".

"This is aggression against the very principles that are in the heart of the international system, which are necessary for trying to maintain peace and stability," Blinken concluded.

Background:

During the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting at the ambassadorial level on 26 November, the parties discussed Russia's recent launch of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile targeting Dnipro.

Recently, John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council, confirmed that Ukraine has used ATACMS long-range missiles against targets on Russian territory.

