US general may become Trump's special envoy for Ukraine war – Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as his special envoy for the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Trump was considering Kellogg for this position.

Keith Kellogg. Photo: Reuters

At the same time, one source noted that Richard Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence, remains the leading contender for the post, with Donald Trump reportedly considering him for the role, according to Reuters, citing four sources.

A retired lieutenant general and veteran of the Vietnam War, Kellogg joined Trump's team as a national security adviser in Vice President Mike Pence's office in 2017-2021.

Kellogg has positioned himself as one of Trump's staunch loyalists. He defended Trump's 2019 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, privately urged Vice President Pence to reject the 2020 presidential election results, and, when Pence publicly distanced himself from Trump, condemned his actions.

Kellogg currently works at the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, where he has put forward several proposals outlining what national security policy might look like under a future Trump administration.

Kellogg also contributed to the drafting of yet another "peace plan" for Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, on 16 November, The New York Times, citing sources, said that Boris Epstein, who has no experience in politics but has relatives in both Russia and Ukraine, expressed willingness to become Trump's adviser on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

