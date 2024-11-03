All Sections
Türkiye expects "new situation" on battlefield in Ukraine next year

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 14:25
Türkiye expects new situation on battlefield in Ukraine next year
The flag of Türkiye. Photo: Getty Images

Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister, believes that a "new situation" on the frontline in Ukraine next year is feasible due to both sides' fatigue in the fighting.

Source: Hürriyet, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Fidan stated that the search for contact points between Russia and Ukraine continues, and that neither party wants to appear defeated in this process.

He stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war should be settled through a just approach that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.

At the same time, Fidan reiterated his conviction that exhaustion on both sides could result in a "new situation" by 2025. "We will assess the situation", the minister stated.

Fidan also stated that Türkiye has a "special relationship with both sides", and therefore it would "not hesitate" to listen to them both.

From the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Türkiye has criticised Russia's military actions and provided Kyiv with military and humanitarian aid.

At the same time, Ankara has not suspended economic cooperation with Moscow or joined international sanctions against it, although in response to US pressure it is gradually closing loopholes to circumvent restrictions on its own. 

In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that his country's relations with Russia are multidimensional and will continue to grow.

