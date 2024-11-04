Kharkiv mayor reports another airstrike on city

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, reported an airstrike in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city on the night of 3-4 November.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Terekhov said that another airstrike took place near one of the markets in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

Quote from Terekhov: "Preliminary information indicates that there are no casualties but the windows are broken. All relevant services are working at the scene."

Update: Later, the Prosecutor's Office clarified that an aerial munition fell into a river near the market in Kholodnohirskyi district. About 50 retail units were damaged. Two women experienced an acute stress reaction.

Background: Russian troops had struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs for the second time in the evening, with 11 people reported injured.

