Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv on 3 November, photos from social media

Russian troops have launched a second round of guided aerial bombs (GABs) on the city of Kharkiv, as a result 14 people were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: At 22:28 on the evening of 3 November, Terekhov reported that explosions were once again heard in Kharkiv.

He later noted that one of the strikes hit a densely populated residential area.

The mayor confirmed that three people were injured in the latest attack on the city, with one hit reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Quote: "Reportedly, the strike hit a supermarket in the Shevchenkivskyi district, located near high-rise residential buildings. Initial reports indicate damage to power lines and electric transport. Windows have been shattered in nearby buildings."

At 22:52, Oleh Syniehubov said that the number of injured had increased to four.

Terekhov reported at 23:55 that the number of casualties had increased to 11.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported at 00:48 on 4 November that 13 people were injured due to a Russian strike near residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 3 November Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 3 November Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Later, the National Police in Kharkiv reported that 14 people were injured as a result of the airstrike, including four police officers.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that the Russians had damaged a supermarket, high-rise buildings, a metro station, pharmacies, shops and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

The wreckage that the law enforcement officers retrieved indicate that the Russians had used UMPBs (unified multi-purpose glide bombs).

Background: Earlier on the evening of 3 November, Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and its outskirts, with no reported casualties at that time.

