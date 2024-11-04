All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 November 2024, 00:48
Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video
Aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv on 3 November, photos from social media

Russian troops have launched a second round of guided aerial bombs (GABs) on the city of Kharkiv, as a result 14 people were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Prosecutor General’s Office

Details:  At 22:28 on the evening of 3 November, Terekhov reported that explosions were once again heard in Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

He later noted that one of the strikes hit a densely populated residential area.

The mayor confirmed that three people were injured in the latest attack on the city, with one hit reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Quote: "Reportedly, the strike hit a supermarket in the Shevchenkivskyi district, located near high-rise residential buildings. Initial reports indicate damage to power lines and electric transport. Windows have been shattered in nearby buildings."

Advertisement:

At 22:52, Oleh Syniehubov said that the number of injured had increased to four.

Terekhov reported at 23:55 that the number of casualties had increased to 11.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported at 00:48 on 4 November that 13 people were injured due to a Russian strike near residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 3 November
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 3 November
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Later, the National Police in Kharkiv reported that 14 people were injured as a result of the airstrike, including four police officers.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that the Russians had damaged a supermarket, high-rise buildings, a metro station, pharmacies, shops and other civilian infrastructure facilities. 

The wreckage that the law enforcement officers retrieved indicate that the Russians had used UMPBs (unified multi-purpose glide bombs). 

Background: Earlier on the evening of 3 November, Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and its outskirts, with no reported casualties at that time.

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivattackwarRussia
Advertisement:

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Senior Trump advisor says Zelenskyy must present "realistic vision for peace", claims "Crimea is gone"

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

Trump's peace plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

All News
Kharkiv
Kharkiv mayor reports another airstrike on city
Russians hit Kharkiv and its outskirts
Russians strike Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, hitting residential building
RECENT NEWS
17:55
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles
17:28
Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister
16:52
Senior Trump advisor says Zelenskyy must present "realistic vision for peace", claims "Crimea is gone"
16:20
Polish PM to meet with EU and NATO leaders to discuss war in Ukraine – Reuters
15:56
Two people killed in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, after electricity wires fall due to Russian attack – photo
15:45
Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source
15:25
US to ship over 500 Patriot and NASAMS air defence missiles to Ukraine – WSJ
15:12
Ukrainian Ministry of Defence signs contract for purchase of long-range drones worth roughly US$482 mln
14:48
Ukraine's General Staff responds to criticism from Ukrainian activist Sternenko
14:41
Ukrainian drones hit over 52,000 Russian targets in October – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: