Zelenskyy announces increase in artillery supplies from international partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an increase in supplies from international partners in accordance with support packages, particularly regarding artillery.

Source: Zelenskyy, following a meeting with military leadership

Quote: "I held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr] Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff [Anatolii] Barhylevych, and Minister of Defence of Ukraine [Rustem] Umierov. We discussed the situation on the front line in detail, focusing on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Kupiansk fronts, with the greatest attention on the latter.

There was a separate report on the Kursk operation and the destruction of Russian forces in designated areas near our state border.

There are important developments regarding supplies from partners for the front – we are noting an increase in supplies in accordance with support packages. The results for artillery supplies have improved."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov reported on the supply of domestically produced drones for Ukraine’s defence forces. He stated that the approved supply plans from the manufacturers are being fulfilled.

The president instructed the defence minister to further increase orders for domestically made drones for Ukraine’s defence forces' operations.

