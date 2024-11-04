All Sections
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 4 November 2024, 08:50
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Maia Sandu on her victory in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's post on X (Twitter)

Quote from the Ukrainian president: "Congratulations to Maia Sandu on winning the presidential election in Moldova. Ukraine supports the European choice of the Moldovan people and stands ready to work together to strengthen our partnership."

Details: He stressed that Moldovans made a clear choice - they chose the path "toward economic growth and social stability".

"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • The pro-Western Moldovan President Maia Sandu was re-elected for a second term, defeating her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, a candidate from the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, by more than 10 percentage points.
  • After her victory, Sandu said that Moldova was able to show its will, even though it was under an unprecedented attack in the history of the whole of Europe.
  • Maia Sandu won mainly due to strong support from the diaspora. The vote count inside Moldova confirmed that Stoianoglo would have won if the foreign voters had not been counted.

Support UP or become our patron!

