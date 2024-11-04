All Sections
Three people killed in Russian airstrike on Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 4 November 2024, 14:16
Three people killed in Russian airstrike on Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Police of Kharkiv Oblast

Three people were killed, and one woman was injured in the Russian airstrike on Kivsharivka, Kharkiv Oblast, on 3 November.

Source: Police of Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "Three people were killed in the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district because of an enemy FAB-500 bomb."

Details: It is noted that another woman was injured. The Russians damaged houses, a medical facility, and an ambulance. The police also reported that the airstrike was carried out with a FAB-500, an unguided aerial bomb.

Background: On Sunday evening, the entrance of a multi-storey apartment building was destroyed, with people trapped under the rubble leaving people trapped under the rubble, as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
