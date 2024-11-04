All Sections
Pro-Russian Party of Socialists refuses to recognise election results in Moldova

Mariya Yemets, Ivan Diakonov Monday, 4 November 2024, 16:08
Igor Dodon, leader of Moldova’s Party of Socialists, with the party’s presidential candidate, Alexandr Stoianoglo. Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Moldova

The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova has declared that it does not recognise the results of overseas voting in the 3 November presidential election, insisting that its candidate, Alexandr Stoianoglo, is the "true" victor.

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Socialists announced that they do not consider the 3 November vote to have been a free democratic election, "especially in the Transnistrian region and at polling stations abroad".

"Maia Sandu has become the 'president of the diaspora'. The Party of Socialists does not recognise the voting at polling stations abroad which resulted in Sandu being declared the winner," the party said in a statement.

The Socialists said they plan to work with other parties to develop a "joint strategy aimed at depoliticising state institutions and ensuring fair conditions in election campaigns".

"Residents of Moldova made a decision on 3 November 2024, indicating their desire to change this government. Residents of Moldova will continue to make decisions in the upcoming parliamentary elections," the Party of Socialists said.

Background:

  • After all the votes had been counted, Sandu emerged victorious with 55.33% of the vote, a 10-percentage-point lead over Socialist candidate Stoianoglo. Over 80% of voters at polling stations abroad supported Sandu, but domestically she trailed by 2.4%.
  • Sandu said after her election victory that there had been an "unprecedented attack" on Moldova, referring to numerous cases of bribery and interference during the election campaign.

