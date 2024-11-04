All Sections
Putin appoints new Tambov Oblast governor who supposedly fought in Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 4 November 2024, 20:21
Yevgeny Pervyshov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin has named Yevgeny Pervyshov, who supposedly fought in Ukraine, as interim head of Tambov Oblast.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Vazhnie Istorii (Important Stories), a media outlet founded by investigative journalists from Russia

Details: Pervyshov reportedly served as mayor of the Russian city of Krasnodar from 2016 until 2021. He later served as a member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

In November 2022, Pervyshov volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He has claimed that he served in a Russian Combat Army Reserve unit known as BARS Kaskad. According to Vazhnie Istorii, this is a "combat" unit for state officials, and UK Defence Intelligence reports that it is stationed far away from the line of contact.

Previously:

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, resigned on Monday.

