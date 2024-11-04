Putin appoints new Tambov Oblast governor who supposedly fought in Ukraine

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin has named Yevgeny Pervyshov, who supposedly fought in Ukraine, as interim head of Tambov Oblast.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Vazhnie Istorii (Important Stories), a media outlet founded by investigative journalists from Russia

Details: Pervyshov reportedly served as mayor of the Russian city of Krasnodar from 2016 until 2021. He later served as a member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

In November 2022, Pervyshov volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He has claimed that he served in a Russian Combat Army Reserve unit known as BARS Kaskad. According to Vazhnie Istorii, this is a "combat" unit for state officials, and UK Defence Intelligence reports that it is stationed far away from the line of contact.

Previously:

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, resigned on Monday.

